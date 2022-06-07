Icemen Named Finalists for Four ECHL Awards

June 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that the team has been nominated as finalists for four ECHL 2021-22 Team Awards, presented by MEGASeats, which will be presented at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.

As a team, the Icemen have been nominated for the league's Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Award. In addition, the following Icemen staff members have also been named finalists for league honors:

Trent Blair - Sales Professional of the Year

Noah Otero-Vargas - Sales Rookie of the Year

Alex Reed - Media/PR Director of the Year

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2021-22 Season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.