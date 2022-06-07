Rush Named Finalists for Seven ECHL Team Awards

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the Rapid City Rush have been named a finalist in seven categories for the 2021-22 ECHL Team Awards. The Rush are tied with the Atlanta Gladiators for the most nominations of any ECHL team.

"I am extremely proud of our group and what we've accomplished this season," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "From top to bottom, every member of our staff is dedicated to their role and puts in an immense effort all season long to put forward the best possible product for our fans. It's really gratifying to see that effort recognized by the league."

The Rush as an organization are nominated for Community Service Team of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year for an online auction that put the names of veterans on players' helmets during Veterans Appreciation Night, and Theme Night of the Year for Dances with Wolves Night. Individually, Mackin is a finalist for Executive of the Year, Senior Account Executive Aaron Foss is a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year for the second consecutive season and Manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting Brian Gardner is a finalist for Media/PR Director of the Year.

"We're looking forward to bringing some hardware home from the league meetings later this month," Mackin said.

Rapid City was a finalist for six ECHL Team Awards following the 2020-21 season. The Rush won two of those six, bringing home trophies for Marketing Team of the Year and Theme Night of the Year for Rodeo Night.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals from across the league in several categories for their accomplishments during the season. The ECHL will present the 2021-22 awards at the 2022 ECHL League Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29.

