Finalists Announced for 2021-22 ECHL Team Awards Presented by MEGASeats
June 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday the finalists for the 2021-22 Team Awards, presented by MEGASeats, which will be presented at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2021-22 Season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Kalamazoo Wings Atlanta Gladiators Allen Americans
Rapid City Rush Florida Everblades Atlanta Gladiators
South Carolina Stingrays Greenville Swamp Rabbits Fort Wayne Komets
Utah Grizzlies Indy Fuel Maine Mariners
Worcester Railers Rapid City Rush Rapid City Rush
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Atlanta Gladiators Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators
Florida Everblades Kalamazoo Wings Cincinnati Cyclones
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears Indy Fuel
Indy Fuel Rapid City Rush South Carolina Stingrays
Jacksonville Icemen Tulsa Oilers Utah Grizzlies
Broadcaster of the Year Media/PR Director of the Year Sales Professional of the Year
Evan Pivnick, Adirondack Tommy Daniels, Allen Albert Sorto, Atlanta
Mike Folta, Atlanta Mark Shelley, Greenville Mike Kelly, Florida
David Fine, Iowa Collin Schuck, Idaho Brett Sullivan, Greenville
Matt Melzak, Toledo Alex Reed, Jacksonville Trent Blair, Jacksonville
Cam McGuire, Worcester Brian Gardner, Rapid City Aaron Foss, Rapid City
Sales Rookie of the Year
Noah Otero-Vargas, Jacksonville
Sam Murray, Maine
Spencer Hess, Utah
Drew Hanson, Wichita
Paul O'Leary, Worcester
