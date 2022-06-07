Finalists Announced for 2021-22 ECHL Team Awards Presented by MEGASeats

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday the finalists for the 2021-22 Team Awards, presented by MEGASeats, which will be presented at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2021-22 Season. The awards and finalists are:

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Kalamazoo Wings Atlanta Gladiators Allen Americans

Rapid City Rush Florida Everblades Atlanta Gladiators

South Carolina Stingrays Greenville Swamp Rabbits Fort Wayne Komets

Utah Grizzlies Indy Fuel Maine Mariners

Worcester Railers Rapid City Rush Rapid City Rush

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award

Atlanta Gladiators Cincinnati Cyclones Atlanta Gladiators

Florida Everblades Kalamazoo Wings Cincinnati Cyclones

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears Indy Fuel

Indy Fuel Rapid City Rush South Carolina Stingrays

Jacksonville Icemen Tulsa Oilers Utah Grizzlies

Broadcaster of the Year Media/PR Director of the Year Sales Professional of the Year

Evan Pivnick, Adirondack Tommy Daniels, Allen Albert Sorto, Atlanta

Mike Folta, Atlanta Mark Shelley, Greenville Mike Kelly, Florida

David Fine, Iowa Collin Schuck, Idaho Brett Sullivan, Greenville

Matt Melzak, Toledo Alex Reed, Jacksonville Trent Blair, Jacksonville

Cam McGuire, Worcester Brian Gardner, Rapid City Aaron Foss, Rapid City

Sales Rookie of the Year

Noah Otero-Vargas, Jacksonville

Sam Murray, Maine

Spencer Hess, Utah

Drew Hanson, Wichita

Paul O'Leary, Worcester

