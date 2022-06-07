Americans Named Finalist for Two League Awards

June 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that the team is a finalist for two awards at the upcoming league meetings.

The team is nominated for Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year for the Americans College Hockey Classic, and Tommy Daniels is nominated for Media Relations Person of the Year.

"We're thrilled to be nominated for multiple awards at this year's league meetings," said Team President Jonny Mydra. "The Americans College Hockey Classic has been an integral part of our mission to grow the sport here in Texas and is something we look forward to hosting for years to come. Tommy Daniels is extremely deserving of his nomination for Media Relations Person of the Year. His work ethic, commitment to the Americans, and knowledge of hockey is second to none."

The ECHL Summer Meetings will be held later this summer in Las Vegas at the host hotel, New York New York.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.