Drew Hanson Named Sales Rookie of the Year Finalist

WICHITA Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Drew Hanson has been named as a finalist for the Sales Rookie of the Year Award.

The 2021-22 Team Awards, presented by MEGASeats, will be announced at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page here at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.

"I'm very humbled to be recognized among my peers," commented Hanson. "We really wanted to find something to enhance our game experience and working on Faith and Family Night was very rewarding. In the end, I focus on one sale at a time."

Hanson joined the Thunder prior to the start of last season. He was recently promoted to Director of Group Sales. He native was instrumental in organizing Faith and Family Night last season, which featured comedian Michael Jr. The Whiting, Iowa native brought out close to 50 churches and 5,285 fans on Sunday, February 6.

"I'm very proud of Drew for his nomination for the Sales Rookie of the Year and his great work this season with the Thunder," stated Tommy Castor, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Marketing. "He has used his past experience to be a wonderful asset to our front office team and I look forward to seeing him succeed in the future. His nomination is well deserved."

ECHL teams announced their protected lists last week. Teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

