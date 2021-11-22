IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Night Supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation this Friday at the BMO

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-0-0-0

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago

Forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Connolly extended their point streaks and the Rockford IceHogs (4-6-1-0) used a big third period to pull away from the Chicago Wolves (8-3-1-0) 6-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Nov. 20 at Chicago

Forward Dylan McLaughlin recorded a goal and an assist and scored the game-winning marker in the shootout to send the Rockford IceHogs (5-6-1-0) over the Chicago Wolves (8-3-1-1) 3-2 at Allstate Arena Saturday evening. Goaltender Collin Delia made 31 saves and denied all four Wolves shooters in the breakaway contest. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 5-6-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 2-2-1-0

Away: 3-4-0-0

Last 10 Games: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (7)

Assists: Brett Connolly (6)

Points: Lukas Reichel (12)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov, Nicolas Beaudin (20)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (3)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (2)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (3)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (3.37)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.916)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for seventh among AHL rookies with 12 points and is tied for third among first-year skaters with seven goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for 20th among AHL rookies with eight points (4G, 5A) and tied for first in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys during their showdown vs. Chicago on Friday!

IceHogs Celebrate Collin Delia Designer Hat Night on Friday vs. Chicago

The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH. Buy Tickets

Download and Personalize Your Hockey Fights Cancer "I Fight For" Signs

IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform! Download Your "I Fight For" Sign Here!

Annual Stick It to Cancer Sold Out in Minutes!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. Every stick sold out within minutes! Thank YOU, IceHogs fans! More Information

McLaughlin Enjoys Breakout Weekend vs. Chicago

2020-21 IceHogs leading scorer Dylan McLaughlin picked up a primary assist in the 6-3 win on Friday vs. Chicago and snared a goal and assist on Saturday in Rosemont and buried the game-winning shootout marker to help the IceHogs to a 3-2 comeback win.

Barratt Blasts Through

Forward Evan Barratt helped the IceHogs seal their 6-3 win on Friday with a tally late in the third period and reset the contest on Saturday with a momentum-shifting, power-play goal early in the final frame.

Shorties Like A Melody

Forward Josiah Slavin picked up his second shorthanded goal of the season on Friday to tie the game, 2-2, and complete a first-period push for the IceHogs after trailing the Wolves, 0-2, early in the frame. Over his last five games, Slavin has two goals and three assists for five points including two shorthanded makers (Nov. 10 vs. Iowa, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago)

Hogs Prepare for Busy Three-In-Three Weekend

The IceHogs roll into their first three-game in three-day weekend after the Thanksgiving holiday as they battle the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday and Sunday and travel to Chicago on Saturday. They will take on one additional three-in-three series Feb. 25-27 vs. Iowa and Texas and compete in a four-game in five-night run Apr. 1-5 at Tucson and Henderson.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $150!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Hockey Fights Cancer Night supporting Swedish American Foundation, $2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Nov. 26

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First of 12 meetings this season; First meeting since Feb. 22, 2020; 63-62-8-10 all-time record

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Nov. 27

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings this season; 3-1-0-0 series record

IceHogs vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Sunday, Nov. 28

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of 12 meetings this season

