Syracuse Crunch to Hold Movember Game Presented by Upstate Urology November 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding their Movember game presented by Upstate Urology on Friday, Nov. 26 when the team hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 7 p.m.

As part of the Movember game, the Crunch will be selling signed mystery pucks on the concourse and on GiveSmart for $15. The pucks will feature a Crunch Movember logo, Upstate Urology logo and a player signature.

The Crunch will also hold a silent auction on the team's GiveSmart platform during the game. To access the silent auction, text "Crunch" to 76278.

Funds from the mystery pucks and silent auction will benefit funds benefiting the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund at Upstate.

Tickets to Movember presented by Upstate Urology are $20 with a portion of the proceeds also benefiting the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund. To purchase tickets, visit the Guest Services located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at 800 S. State St. or call the team at 315-473-4444 using the code word Movember.

