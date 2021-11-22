Penguins Preview: November 23, 2021

November 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pens continue their four-game road swing with a pair of games in Charlotte, starting with the fourth meeting with the Checkers on Tuesday night. We've got all the info you need in this edition of the PENGUINS PREVIEW.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7-6-0-2, 16 pts, 5th in Atlantic Division) at Charlotte Checkers (7-7-1-0, 15 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division)

NOV. 23 | 7:00 PM ET | Bojangles Coliseum

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Oct. 17 - CLT 4 WBS 1 Loss

Fri., Nov. 12 - CLT 1 WBS 2 Win

Sat., ov. 13 - CLT 4 WBS 0 Loss

Tue., Nov. 23 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Wed., Nov. 24 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Sat., Dec. 4 6:05 CLT - WBS - -

Tue., Feb. 15 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Wed., Feb. 16 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 5 | Alexander True / Cole Schwindt - 6

ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 8 | Alexander True - 8

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 11 | Alexander True - 14

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 17 | Kole Lind - 36

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Joey Daccord / Christopher Gibson - 3

GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.42 | Joey Daccord - 2.49

NEWS AND NOTES

WBS Penguins

Drew O'Connor netted a pair of goals during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Providence Bruins, and now has three goals in his first two games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

O'Connor, who started the season with Pittsburgh, recorded 19 points (7+12) in 20 games with Wilkes-Barre last season, and now has 22 points (10+12) in 22 career games at the AHL level.

Kyle Olson's goal Saturday at Providence was the first game-wining goal of his pro career.

Olson has two goals through 13 games this season, equalling his total from the 2020-21 campaign.

P.O Joseph has points in four of his past five games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (0+4)

Tuesday night's game will be Jordy Bellerive's 100th game as a Penguin.

Charlotte Checkers

The Checkers have dropped back-to-back games entering the two-game set against the Penguins.

Charlotte went 3-3-0-0 in its recent six-game road trip, which started with a pair of games in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 12 & 13.

Checkers' leading scorer Alexander True ranks tied for 16th in the AHL with 14 points (6+8).

Cole Schwindt is tied for fifth among AHL rookies with six goals so far this season.

Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Dan Bylsma is currently an assistant coach with the Checkers.

Former Penguins forward Scott Wilson (2014-16) is currently signed to an AHL deal with the Checkers.

After being affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes for 10 seasons, the Checkers are now the primary development team for the Florida Panthers. The Seattle Kraken are also supplying players for Charlotte this season.

Seattle's AHL club, the Coachella Fire Birds, is scheduled to hit the ice next season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.