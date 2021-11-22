Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and placed defenseman Riley Stillman (left knee) on injured reserve.

Kalynuk, 24, has registered three points (1G, 2A) in four games with Rockford this season. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last season on March 7 vs. Tampa Bay. He posted nine points (4G, 5A) in 21 contests with Chicago and recorded 10 points (2G, 8A) in eight games with Rockford last year.

