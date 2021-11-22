Heat Look to Extend Point Streak to 13 Monday at Ontario

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (10-0-2-0; 1st Pacific) at Ontario Reign (10-2-0-1; 2nd Pacific)

LOCATION: Toyota Arena | Ontario, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

A slower start but a faster finish led the Stockton Heat to a 4-2 win Sunday at Toyota Arena, the first of back-to-back contests between the Heat and Reign in a clash of the top two Pacific Division teams. For Ontario, it was their first loss of the year when scoring first, with the Reign having come into the game 7-0-0-0 when getting the early edge. The Heat got multi-point efforts from Jakob Pelletier, Byron Froese and Matthew Phillips in the win.

WE HAVE A POINT

Sunday's matinee win pushed Stockton's point streak to 12 games, a new team record. The Heat had only previously notched a point in 11 straight once in team history, though a 7-0-3-1 record in the first stretch falls behind the team's current run. At 12 games, Stockton has the second-longest point streak in the AHL and is one of only two teams to be undefeated in regulation on the year.

GAWDS' PLAN

It may have taken until the final horn, but Glenn Gawdin's assist on Luke Philp's empty-netter Sunday right before the buzzer pushed him to sole possession of first place in Stockton's all-time scoring record book. In his fourth season with the Heat, Gawdin has 110 career points - one more of former record-holder Ryan Lomberg, who played in 219 games with the Heat compared to Gawdin's 149.

CLIMBING THE LADDER

Matthew Phillips' pair of assists Sunday moved the winger past Flames forward and fellow former sixth-round selection Andrew Mangiapane for third in Stockton scoring history, now with 105 points to his credit in 146 games. Phillips now trails Lomberg by four points for second all-time and is five points back of Gawdin's career output, best in Stockton Heat history.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

Special teams helped the Heat earn the win on Sunday, with the penalty kill emerging unblemished from its first four shorthanded trips, including an extended 5-on-3 at the end of the first period. The Heat potted a pair of power play markers in the second period and finished the game with a 2-1 edge in special teams scoring. Stockton has scored on the power play in five consecutive games with seven goals on the man-advantage in that span.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Heat have an opportunity to tie the team's longest road win streak of six games, set in March of last season. The Heat's all-time record for road point streak sits at seven games, which occurred during the 11-game sprint at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Stockton has outscored opponents by a 23-11 margin in road games this season, with the power play clicking at a lethal 31.8-percent.

