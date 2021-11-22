San Diego Gulls and iHeartMedia San Diego to Return SoCal Hockey Talk Radio Show

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club and its flagship radio partner iHeartMedia San Diego will return SoCal Hockey Talk, a 60-minute hockey radio show airing select Mondays from 6-7 p.m. PT for the 2021-22 season.

SoCal Hockey Talk's season premiere episode will begin Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. PT on XTRA 1360 and feature Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree and AHL official Samantha Hiller as the opening show's guests. O'Ree was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2018, after he made hockey history on Jan. 18, 1958 when he became the first Black player to play a NHL game with the Boston Bruins. O'Ree also played seven seasons with the San Diego Gulls of the Western Hockey League from 1967-1974.

Samantha Hiller made history as one of ten female officials added to the AHL's roster of on-ice officials for the 2021-22 season, marking the first time the league included female referees and linespeople. The Boulder, Colorado native began officiating at the age of 12 and boasts over 15 years of on-ice officiating experience. Hiller made her AHL referee debut on Oct. 23 in a game between the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals. The Chicago resident also works as a firefighter and paramedic when not on the ice.

Hosted by Gulls play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch, SoCal Hockey Talk is dedicated to the sport of hockey, with a strategic focus on the hockey landscape in Southern California. The show will also highlight the impact of the various hockey organizations and their players have had on the region, with an added focus on both the Gulls and Anaheim Ducks organizations.

The 60-minute show will feature insightful commentary about the NHL and AHL, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, interviews with current and former players and coaches with ties to Southern California, hockey executives and hockey insiders.

Fans can listen live at XTRA 1360-AM or through the iHeartRadio App. For more information, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SoCalHockeyTalk.

Below is a list of SoCal Hockey Talk air dates and times:

DATE TIME

Monday, Nov. 22 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 7 6 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 21 6 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 4 6 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 18 6 p.m.

