Ice Wolves' Winning Streak Continues

November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves extended their winning streak to six games Friday, Nov. 22 at the Outpost Ice Arenas against the Oklahoma Warriors. The Ice Wolves penalty kill was the star of the show in the first period killing both penalties they faced. Damon Bickler scored his first goal of the season when he squeaked a puck past Billy Stuski. The second period saw the Warriors get on the board as Nate Farrell would score and tie the game at one. The Ice Wolves would find an answer immediately via Johnny Johannson and take the 2-1 lead into the third period. The Warriors would find a tying goal with 3:31 left in regulation from Louie Kamienski. The Ice Wolves, however, would get another quick response from Tim Hewko for the 3-2 lead. Just 10 seconds later, Sloan Farmer would add an insurance goal for the 4-2 lead. The Warriors would pull the goalie down by two goals and Sean Gibbons would launch one down the ice into the empty net sealing the 5-2 victory.

The Ice Wolves will play the Warriors again Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6:30pm MT and the game is available on NATV by selecting home audio.

