Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Given No Breathing Room in Loss Versus Maryland

November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks were bested by the Maryland Black Bears, following a 4-1 defeat. This was the third game these teams have played against each other this season.

Turnovers Cause Problems

The Hat Tricks defense was suffocated by Maryland who would apply pressure all night long. A few turnovers would be forced by Maryland that led to costly happenings in the Hat Tricks defensive zone. Jack Fialkoff would see 34 shots during the night, making saves on 30 of said shots.

Falling Back on Bad Habits

Hat Tricks looked to flat throughout the contest, which has been similar to what we have seen in the past during these rough losses. Although it can become a loss of morale which could be tough to come back from, the Mallozzi goal offered a glimmer of what could have been in the contest. However, the intermission may have iced that momentum.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks finish out the month of November at home against Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. puck drop. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

By Patrick Frenette

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.