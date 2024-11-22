Hat Tricks Fall to Black Bears 4-1

November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks took a rough loss to start their final series of November. Joey Mallozzi grabbed the only tally of the contest late in the second period. It was all topped off by a 28-save performance from goaltender Benji Motew.

It was a tight contest through the first twenty minutes of play, with a combined total of 18 shots on net. It also got very physical between the two squads following a goal from Maryland forward Tanner Duncan 14:12 into the opening frame. Thomas Holtby and Ameen Ghosheh would exchange a few hits, with Ghosheh getting ejected from the game, with 2:23 remaining in the first period. Josh Frenette would also get sent to the box, creating a 4-on-3 power-play for Danbury which would end with Maryland getting a three-minute, unlimited power-play that would carry over into the second period.

Maryland would erupt in the second frame, putting up a three-goal effort through twenty minutes. The chaos began as Black Bears forward Trey Hinton scored 15 seconds into the second period, grabbing their only power-play goal of the night. The Black Bears would double up their score, 10:27 after the goal from Hinton. Forward Isac Nielsen and Luke Janus would score 29 seconds apart to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Hat Tricks forward Joey Mallozzi would end the period grabbing a power-play goal with 1:23 left in the second period. Both teams would go scoreless to end the contest, as Maryland handed Danbury their third loss of the season series.

Hat Tricks are back in action tomorrow afternoon, as they close out their series with Black Bears. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. and you buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

Story by Patrick Frenette

