Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines Take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs

November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It is game day in frigid Fairbanks, Alaska! This will be the first away game for your Anchorage Wolverines since October, when they last played the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Their last match-up resulted in a split weekend, with the Wolverines falling Friday but taking the redemption Saturday night.

We will be having a WATCH PARTY at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage for the 7:30pm puck drop.

