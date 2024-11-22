Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines Take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs
November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
It is game day in frigid Fairbanks, Alaska! This will be the first away game for your Anchorage Wolverines since October, when they last played the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Their last match-up resulted in a split weekend, with the Wolverines falling Friday but taking the redemption Saturday night.
We will be having a WATCH PARTY at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage for the 7:30pm puck drop.
Check out the Anchorage Wolverines Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines Take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines Take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs
- Wolverines Complete Sweep with Comeback Feat
- Last Home Game Day Of The Year
- Cole Christian Secures Two Goals, Danny Bagnole 'Bags' One in Wolverines Win
- Wolverines Perform on the Ice, Wolverines Nation Performs off It