Pierson Sobush Scores Twice in Overtime Win Over Odessa 4-3

November 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (14-5-1) came from behind at the American Bank Center Friday night to defeat the Odessa Jackalopes (8-11-2) in overtime 4-3. IceRays Captain Pierson Sobush finished the night with three points including the game winning goal in overtime to pick up the extra point for Corpus Christi.

The 1st period was dominated by goaltending at both ends with Nikita Volsky making his third straight start for the IceRays and Benjamin Vatis making his second straight start for Odessa after a 30 save shutout the previous night. Both goalies made a combined 20 saves in the first period with Corpus Christi outshooting Odessa 11-9. Both sides received two power plays in the frame that fizzled out sending the game to scoreless tie after one.

Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier said, "Every team in our division is good and we gotta get points. If we can keep scoring on the power play and playing well at five on five and our penalty kill is doing a decent job, it's going to help us win more and more games."

Corpus Christi and Odessa continued to trade chances into the 2nd period without any offense in the first five minutes. The game's first goal came off a defensive zone draw for the IceRays that was miss played allowing Jordan Larkee for the Jacks to jump on a loose puck and chip it over Volsky to give the Jackalopes a 1-0 lead. It's the fourth straight game the IceRays have been scored on first. Unlike Thursday's night loss the IceRays were able to find an equalizer. It came on the power play from Sobush off a beautiful set up by Michael Valdez and Cooper Conway to tie the game at one. The score would remain 1-1 into the third.

It was the Jackalopes who would strike first just 40 seconds in the period off the stick of Charlie Smith to restore a one goal lead for Odessa. Coming into tonight, the IceRays had not last back-to-back games this season but that was in jeopardy after Smith's goal. The IceRays continued to push and got rewarded with their fourth power play of the night in search of a goal. Corpus Christi would cash in off a wrist shot from Cooper Conway for his first goal as an IceRay bringing his team back to level. With momentum on their side, Corpus Christi went back on the attack and a rebound created by Billy Biedermann found Valdez in the slot and he snapped past Vatis to give the IceRays their first lead of the series 3-2. Valdez and Conway's goals were separated by a minute and thirty seconds. Odessa would clap back with a goal of their own late from Cade Ghiossi sending the game past regulation.

After killing off a penalty taken by Raymond Perrault late in the 3rd period, Corpus Christi hunted for the game winner. Troy Pelton and Max Ranstrom made an excellent passing play to buy space for Sobush who took the pass from Ranstrom and wired it past Vatis for his second goal of the game and completing the comeback for Corpus Christi in a 4-3 overtime win.

UP NEXT

Corpus Christi will travel to Shreveport tomorrow night to take on the Mudbugs at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 PM.

