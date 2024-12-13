Ice Wolves Lose Third in a Row
December 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves dropped their third straight game against the Colorado Grit Friday, Dec. 13. After a scoreless first period the Grit would turn to a three goal third period in the second for the difference in the game. First it would be a powerplay goal from George Poirier, followed up by Kennan Reyelts and finally Luc Bydal would add one late in the period for the 3-0 advantage. The Ice Wolves would get 12 more shots on the goal in the third period however, Jack Erickson would turn everything away and earn his second shutout of the season. The teams will meet again Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:30pm MT.
