Fleet's First Tally of the Season Jolts Bugs to OT Victory Over Rival Brahmas

December 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (15-10) got a big goal from their former Captain to get past their arch-rival in the Lone Star Brahmas, 2-1 in OT at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs got on the board in the opening period at 11:43 as SHV won a scrum board battle and got the loose puck over to Foster Nichol who snapped home his first goal of the year from the slot to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Kyan Haldenby earned the only helper on the game's first goal. LSB came right back at 16:35 as Ryan Comishock waited out Nikola Goich to lift home his seventh tally evening the score, 1-1.

The game stayed tied going into OT and it was Liam Fleet at 3:52 of the extra session racing through the left wing and snapping home his first goal of the year and igniting a celebration from the raucous fans at George's Pond. The game-winning goal was assisted by Carter Mckay and Gleb Akimov as the Bugs battled past the Brahmas, 2-1.

Nikola Goich earned the win in net making 20 stops on the night.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. It'll be our annual "Teddy Bear Toss" night so don't forget to bring yours to throw out onto the ice for a good cause after the Bugs first goal of the game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

