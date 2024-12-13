Titans Toss Black Bears on Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Maryland Black Bears welcomed the New Jersey Titans to town for the first time since the two teams met in the East Division Semi-Final in the Robertson Cup Playoffs last April. It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth game that was tied 2-2 heading into the final period. In the end, it was New Jersey that capitalized in the third period to win the game 5-3 on teddy bear toss night.

Maryland got the teddy bears flying in the first period when forward Josh Frenette got the puck in the high slot and let a wrist shot go under the glove of New Jersey goaltender Austin McNicholas to make the score 1-0. The Titans responded in the second period when defenseman Lucas Marshall received a pass pinching in on the near side and snapped the puck five-hole on Black Bears' goaltender Ryan Denes for a 1-1 tie. The tie didn't last long, when Maryland forward Riley Fast responded 15 seconds later, snapping a shot to the top right corner after a curl-and-drag move for a 2-1 lead. After a slew of penalties later in the period by the Black Bears, Titans' forward Alex Papaspyropolous scored a lay-up goal on the near side to tie the game 2-2.

New Jersey came alive in the third period to put the game away. Papaspyropolous had his shot from the far circle deflected by forward Ryan Novo for another power play for a 3-2 lead. Defenseman Kyle Kim just under five minutes later with a wrist shot through a screen for a 4-2 lead. Papaspyropolous scored his second of the game later in the third period from a snap shot from the slot for a 5-2 lead. Maryland defenseman Aiden Lawson scored a late goal on the power play, capitalizing on a turnover from McNicholas. Lawson stole the puck from the Titans' netminder and banked the shot off of McNicholas's back for a 5-3 lead. Despite a flurry of chances, the Black Bears could not claw back and fell 5-3.

Maryland and New Jersey rematch on Saturday, December 14th at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m for the Black Bears' final home game in 2024. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

