Anchorage Wolverines Win Against The Janesville Jets 14 Seconds Into Overtime

December 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Taisetsu Ushio was Anchorage's savior tonight, starting the night putting the Wolverines up in the first minute, and finishing it 14 seconds into the overtime period, giving the team the 5-4 win.

Toby Carlson, Jakub Bednarik and Samuel Evert all found the back of the net between Ushio's goals, and at one point, giving the Wolverines a two-point lead.

From the far side, Carlson found the near side corner after bringing it into the zone early in the second period. The Jets managed to find the equalizer before the frame finished, sending the teams into the third frame tied at two.

Five minutes into the final period the Wolverines won the faceoff on the near side, Evert took the shot which ricochet to Bedarik who finished it far side, giving the Wolverines their third lead of the night.

Evert had his moment three minutes later, sending it over the netminders shoulder stick side, with the centering pass from Danny Bagnole.

The Jets came back; within a minute and-a-half, they managed to tie the game at four, forcing it into overtime.

With a single possession, the Wolverines finished the game within 14 seconds of the puck dropping in the extra period, with Ushio finishing it like he started.

The two teams finish the series tomorrow with another 4:05pm puck drop in Janesville.

A watch party will be held at Matanuska Brewing Company in midtown Anchorage.

The team takes on the Janesville Jets first in Janesville, Wisconsin this weekend, giving the team a taste of what their home re-opener will look like.

The Wolverines haven't seen the Jets since their second game of the season, when the Jets took the game 5-3.

Since then, the teams have seen opposite ends of the leaderboard, with the Wolverines excelling, landing themselves in second place in the division, and actively fighting for that first position. Whereas the Jets have managed a 6-15-1-2 record and have found themselves at the bottom of the division rankings.

