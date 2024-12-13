Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets

December 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game day for your Anchorage Wolverines, as they take on the eighth placed Janesville Jets for just the second time this season.

The two haven't seen each other since September, when the Jets took the game 5-3 during the Wolverines second game of the season.

Since then, the Wolverines have fought to a 18-6-1-0 record while the Jets have found themselves with a 6-15-1-2.

There will be a watch party at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage!

The team takes on the Janesville Jets first in Janesville, Wisconsin this weekend, giving the team a taste of what their home re-opener will look like.

The Wolverines haven't seen the Jets since their second game of the season, when the Jets took the game 5-3.

Since then, the teams have seen opposite ends of the leaderboard, with the Wolverines excelling, landing themselves in second place in the division, and actively fighting for that first position. Whereas the Jets have managed a 6-15-1-2 record and have found themselves at the bottom of the division rankings.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.