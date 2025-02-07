Ice Wolves Blank Jackalopes
February 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 2-0 Friday, Feb. 7. The two teams fired a combined 35 shots in the first period alone, Jackson Fuller and William Karhped turned away all of them. Jake Kasay would waste no time in the second period scoring just 58 seconds in for the 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal in the period as both goaltenders continued to put on an impressive performance. The third period saw only one goal and it came from Andrey Moskvitin just over seven minutes into the third. Jackson Fuller would slam the door shut earning his third shutout of the season turning away all 42 shots.
The teams meet again Saturday Feb. 7 at 7:15pm CT/6:15pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV by selecting away audio.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Bruins Hold On In Physical 6-4 Win Over St. Cloud - Austin Bruins
- Ice Wolves Blank Jackalopes - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Brahmas Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout; SHV's Win Streak Snapped - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Tomahawks Power Past Black Bears off Strong First Period - Maryland Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Come Down to the Wire with Aviators, as Elmira Takes a Late 4-3 Win - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Warriors Make Final Moves as Trade Deadline Comes to a Close - Oklahoma Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.