Ice Wolves Blank Jackalopes

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 2-0 Friday, Feb. 7. The two teams fired a combined 35 shots in the first period alone, Jackson Fuller and William Karhped turned away all of them. Jake Kasay would waste no time in the second period scoring just 58 seconds in for the 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal in the period as both goaltenders continued to put on an impressive performance. The third period saw only one goal and it came from Andrey Moskvitin just over seven minutes into the third. Jackson Fuller would slam the door shut earning his third shutout of the season turning away all 42 shots.

The teams meet again Saturday Feb. 7 at 7:15pm CT/6:15pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV by selecting away audio.

