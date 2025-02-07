Brahmas Squeeze Past Bugs in Shootout; SHV's Win Streak Snapped

February 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (28-15-2) blew an early lead only to rally back late in the third, but fell in the shootout, 4-3 to the Lone Star Brahmas ending their win streak at five games at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs grabbed the game's first goal at 6:26 of the opening period as Duke Ehrhard snapped home his fifth goal of the year from the left wing to give SHV an early 1-0 lead. Luke Drury and Andrew Seminara picked up the assists. SHV increased their lead just six seconds later at 6:32 as Evan Adams dumped a puck in and it bounced off a live board and went into the back of the net for a flukey tally to make it 2-0. It was Adams' second goal of the campaign assisted by Andrej Paricka. LSB came right back w/ a pair of goals from Owen Kerr and Brody Neish at 8:01 and 17:03 respectively to even the score, 2-2.

LSB took their first lead of the night at 1:06 of the second as Elias Kumlin capitalized on a tic-tac-toe play to give the Brahmas a 3-2 edge. It was a listless middle frame to say the least for the Bugs as they were outshot from LSB, 8-5 in the period.

The Bugs battled in the third as Lucas Deeb mustered a shot on net and the puck snuck through the Brahmas' goalies pads and across the goal line to dramatically even the game up, 3-3 at the 17:00 mark.

The game stayed tied 3-3 throughout the remainder of the third and OT sending the game into a shootout. After both teams traded goals in the second round, it was Saxton Tess slipping in the game-winning goal in the third round lifting Lone Star to a 4-3 victory over Shreveport.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. It'll be our "Hat Tricks and Hirsch Hits" themed night w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

