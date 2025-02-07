Hat Tricks Come Down to the Wire with Aviators, as Elmira Takes a Late 4-3 Win

February 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Elmira, NY - Danbury took a crushing loss to Elmira 4-3 in the final seconds of regulation. Goals from Niko Tournas (x2) & Joey Mallozzi would be the only positives of the night offensively. This is the second loss the Hat Tricks have had to start February.

The Aviators got off to a hot start in the opening frame, grabbing two straight goals in 32 seconds. The Hat Tricks would answer back 20 seconds after the second Elmira goal, as Joey Mallozzi capitalized on a turnover in the slot. Danbury would head into the second frame down 2-1. Danbury would tie the game up in the second frame, as Niko Tournas would grab the first power play goal of the night, 10:17 into the frame. Elmira would take the lead back within the last 1:07 to take a 3-2 lead heading into the third. The final frame began with another power play tuck for Niko Tournas to knot things up at three. In the dying seconds of regulation, Elmira would get the last laugh as they would score with 34 seconds remaining to take game one 4-3.

The Hat Tricks close out the season series against Elmira tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. You can stream the game live on NATV (select a way feed). Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

Patrick Frenette

