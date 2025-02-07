Warriors Make Final Moves as Trade Deadline Comes to a Close

February 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are trading Defenseman Nate Farrell and Forward Jozef Silhar to the Wisconsin Windigo in exchange for '05 Defenseman Martin Klicka. Martin, standing at 6'6 and weighing 200 lbs, hails from Prague, Czech Republic and has played in 59 NAHL games during his 2 year NAHL career. He spent last season with the St. Cloud Norsemen, registering 32 games played and 5 assists for 5 points. This year, with the Wisconsin Windigo, Klicka has played 27 games, tallying 3 goals and 6 assists for nine points. Coach Weossner has this to say about Klicka, "With his size he is a commanding defenseman. He has ability and toughness, and good hockey sense to go along with it. He is an all-situations type of defenseman. We are excited to have him."

Welcome to Oklahoma, Martin!

Nate Farrell departs Oklahoma having played 40 games in an orange and black sweater. During that time, he scored 8 goals and had 14 assists for 22 points. From Coach: "Nate is an unbelievable person, a great leader, and a very good hockey player. He has a lot of perseverance and a lot of skill. He was an unbelievable addition since the day we drafted him. We wish him nothing but the best going forward in his career."

As for Jozef Silhar, he played in 23 games and had one assist for one point during his tenure. From Coach: "Jozef is an outstanding kid with a huge work ethic. He brought it to the rink everyday. As a player coming over from Europe for the first time, he did an unbelievable job adapting. His perseverance and hockey skill will do him well, and we wish him the best."

Thank you, Nate and Jozef, for everything you've done for Oklahoma Hockey!

