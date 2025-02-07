Tomahawks Power Past Black Bears off Strong First Period

February 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears entered Friday's contest winners of five straight home games and five straight games overall. To continue their winning ways, the Black Bears had to take down the Johnstown Tomahawks, who are riding a three-game win streak of their own. Despite a great effort in the last two periods from Maryland, it was a rough start by the Black Bears that did them in, with Johnstown scoring three goals in the first period en route to a 5-3 win.

The Tomahawks started the scoring with a wrist shot from forward Hank Reed, who beat Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic from the top of the near circle for a 1-0 lead. Johnstown forward Adam Ondris made it 2-0 off of a one-time slap shot on the power play from the far circle. Tomahawks forward Jack Genovese pounced on a loose puck in front of the net all alone and beat Bilic upstairs to make it 3-0 Johnstown.

After the rough start, Maryland bounced back with a strong second period, outshooting the Tomahawks 15-4 that frame. While Tomahawks goalie Zack Ferris made numerous saves, he couldn't stop a one-time slap shot from Black Bears defenseman Victor Mannebratt from the far point to make it 3-1. In the third period, Maryland forward Isac Nielsen redirected a pass from forward Matthew Croxall in the slot on the power play to cut the lead to 3-2. Despite numerous chances, the Black Bears couldn't tie the game. Late in the third period Johnstown forward Nick White scored on a turnover from the high slot to make the score 4-2. Black Bears forward Tanner Duncan made the game interesting in the final minute, burying a rebound to make it 4-3. White, however, would get the goal back moments later with an empty net goal to make the final score 5-3.

Maryland and Johnstown will go at it again on Saturday night at Piney Orchard Ice Area with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

