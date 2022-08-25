Ice Flyers Sign Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie

August 25, 2022







(Pensacola, FL) - Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie has agreed to terms with the Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"Bailey had a great year last year in Columbus, and had a good college career, " explained head coach Rod Aldoff. "He wants to move up and progress as a hockey player so we're giving him the opportunity to do that. Our goaltending with him coming in as well should be a good competition. I think he has a high ceiling with his game."

MacBurnie, the Beverly Massachusetts-native spent the 2021-22 season with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons where he played 30 games and put-up a save percentage of .917 with a goals-against average of 2.70. MacBurnie also had a two-game stint with the SPHL Quad City Storm during the 2021-22 season where he put up a save percentage .952 and a goals-against average of 1.29.

