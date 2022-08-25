Ice Flyers Sign Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie
August 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
(Pensacola, FL) - Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie has agreed to terms with the Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.
"Bailey had a great year last year in Columbus, and had a good college career, " explained head coach Rod Aldoff. "He wants to move up and progress as a hockey player so we're giving him the opportunity to do that. Our goaltending with him coming in as well should be a good competition. I think he has a high ceiling with his game."
MacBurnie, the Beverly Massachusetts-native spent the 2021-22 season with the FPHL Columbus River Dragons where he played 30 games and put-up a save percentage of .917 with a goals-against average of 2.70. MacBurnie also had a two-game stint with the SPHL Quad City Storm during the 2021-22 season where he put up a save percentage .952 and a goals-against average of 1.29.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2022
- Ice Flyers Sign Goaltender Bailey MacBurnie - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Forward Caleb Anderson Back with Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Ice Bears to Participate in 19th Annual Dine out for Education - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Evansville Thunderbolts Signs Matthew Hobbs to the 2022-2023 Roster - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.