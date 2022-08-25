Forward Caleb Anderson Back with Ice Flyers

(Pensacola, FL) - Forward Caleb Anderson has signed a contract with the Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"Caleb came to us last year after college and played really well in the few games he was with us," said head coach Rod Aldoff. "I'm excited to get him back and see his development and progress. I think he can be a very good pro player."

Anderson, the 6-foot-3-inch Sioux Falls, South Dakota-native spent the 2021-22 season in college with the NCAA III University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he played 27 games and produced six goals and six assists. In the eight games played with the Ice Flyers last season, Anderson found the back of the net twice. â

