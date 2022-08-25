Ice Bears to Participate in 19th Annual Dine out for Education

August 25, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears are teaming up with the Partners in Education (PIE) Foundation of Knox County Schools for the 19th annual Dine Out for Education on Tuesday, August 30. The promotion is an effort help fund PIE Foundation projects that includes school needs, such as technology, playground equipment. A full list of school needs can be viewed at knoxschoolspie.org/dineout.

Members of the Knoxville Ice Bears, including Chilly Bear will be dining at various locations on Tuesday and the team would like to encourage its fans and the rest of the Knoxville community to do the same. Those who wish to participate simply need to dine out at any participating restaurant. These businesses are donating 10% of the day's proceeds to the PIE Foundation.

