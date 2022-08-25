Evansville Thunderbolts Signs Matthew Hobbs to the 2022-2023 Roster

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signing of Matthew Hobbs for the 2022-2023 season.

The 6-foot Center from Burlington, Ontario played 19 games with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) last season and two games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), before joining the Thunderbolts and finishing the year in Evansville. He played three regular season games and two post-season games with the Bolts.

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jeff Bes, says of Hobbs, "Matt brings intensity and energy, every shift of every game, every player on our team plays bigger and harder because of Hobbsy. Looking forward to Matt becoming a fan favorite both on and off the ice this season."

Hobbs says, "I am very excited to re-sign in Evansville as it is an honor to wear the Thunderbolts logo. I cannot wait to get back on the ice in front of a packed Ford center with best fans in the league. In my time last season, I was able to really enjoy the great city and the great support of our fans. I'm looking forward to bringing a spark to our roster and help get this team back to the playoffs for a big push."

