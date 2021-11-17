Ice Flyers Prepare for 25th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey

Pensacola, FL - On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Pensacola Ice Flyers will commemorate the 25th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey with special guests featuring former Ice Pilots and former Ice Flyers that have made considerable impacts on the professional hockey in Pensacola.

That night, the Ice Flyers will be wearing commemorative 25th anniversary jerseys donning both the Ice Pilots and Ice Flyers logos as in-game production pays special tribute to the moments that have made hockey in Pensacola an integral part of the community.

Before the game, fans can meet the former Ice Pilots and Ice Flyers at Apple Annie's in Seville Quarter from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance from the Ice Pilots will be Chad Quenneville, Sean Gauthier, Louis Dumont, and Glen Metropolit. Former Ice Flyers will include Adam Pawlick, Corey Banfield, Dan Buccella, John McLean, and Drew Baker.

"25 years of hockey in Pensacola means a great deal to our organization and northwest Florida, and it is a milestone we are unbelievably proud of," said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. "When talking with the former players about the weekend, there is pure excitement of being back in a city they love and around the people the love."

Head Coach Rod Aldoff played for the Ice Pilots during the 2005-06 season and has coached for the Ice Flyers from 2013-17 and 2018-Current.

"It's going to be a great weekend. The 25th Anniversary of hockey here in Pensacola is a tremendous accomplishment and it says a lot about our fans and this city," Aldoff commented.

"It's a great honor to be a part of this. I was lucky enough to be a part of it as a player and now as a coach. Pensacola is like my second home, and it's been nothing short of awesome."

"It's going to be great seeing some of the players coming back this weekend and seeing some old faces that played in the past and played for me in the past. I hope the fans enjoy it, because it's for them as well as everybody."

Harris added, "Everyone who has ever stepped foot in the Bay Center for any hockey game, no matter if they were players, coaches, staff members, family members, volunteers, fans, sponsors and any other role, I consider them all a part of our Pensacola hockey family and it is with great pride that we share and celebrate 25 years with them.

Doors open for the 25th Anniversary game at 6:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.com or in-person from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. Follow the Ice Flyers on Instagram and download their official mobile app for stats, news and information.

