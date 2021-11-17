Gorman Joins Havoc Prior to Road Trip
November 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of defenseman Evan Gorman ahead of the team's road trip to Peoria.
Gorman, 23, joins the Havoc after starting the season with the Watertown Wolves (FPHL). With the Wolves, he's been nearly a point-per-game player from the blue-line with 5 points in 6 games.
Prior to turning pro, Gorman played a year at Selkirk College in British Columbia after a lengthy junior career in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2021
- Mitch Mcpherson Called up to ECHL & Rivermen Sign Two - Peoria Rivermen
- Dawgs Release Chris Hunt - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Gorman Joins Havoc Prior to Road Trip - Huntsville Havoc
- Former AHL-er, Charlotte-Native Bryan Moore Signs with Marksmen - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Gorman Joins Havoc Prior to Road Trip
- Havoc Comeback to Win 11 Straight
- Havoc Win 10th Straight
- Havoc Win Ninth Straight
- Opponent Change Annoucned