Gorman Joins Havoc Prior to Road Trip

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of defenseman Evan Gorman ahead of the team's road trip to Peoria.

Gorman, 23, joins the Havoc after starting the season with the Watertown Wolves (FPHL). With the Wolves, he's been nearly a point-per-game player from the blue-line with 5 points in 6 games.

Prior to turning pro, Gorman played a year at Selkirk College in British Columbia after a lengthy junior career in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.

