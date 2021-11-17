Dawgs Release Chris Hunt

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Hunt has been released from Roanoke.

Hunt appeared in both of Roanoke's games against Vermilion County this weekend after he was signed on November 11 from the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds. In his two games for the Dawgs, Hunt recorded one shot and also participated in a fight in Saturday night's 3-1 win over the Bobcats. Before his arrival to Roanoke, Hunt had tallied three goals and three assists in Carolina's first four games of the season.

Roanoke is on the road this weekend to face the Evansville Thunderbolts in a Friday/Saturday doubleheader. The puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST.

