Mitch Mcpherson Called up to ECHL & Rivermen Sign Two

November 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have had several callups to the ECHL ranks in the early part of this 40th season in Peoria. But few could match the excitement of a local son of the River City getting a call up.

That is what happened this week as Peoria native Mitch McPherson earned his first call up to the ECHL ranks and will suit up with the South Carolina Stingrays, along with teammate Zach Wilkie who was called up last weekend.

McPherson played junior hockey with the Peoria Mustangs and the Amarillo Bulls of the NA3HL and the NAHL respectively. Afterward, he played four years of Division III college hockey at Hamline University before returning to his native Peoria to play for the Rivermen. McPherson has played in 62 games for the Rivermen from 2019 to 2021, in that span McPherson has 15 goals (including two this year) and 10 assists for 25 points.

With McPherson's call up, the Rivermen have now sent four players to the ECHL in the first six weeks of the season.

The Rivermen have announced on Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Chris Allemon and Forward Marcel Godbout.

Allemon, a native of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan played five years of college hockey at Ferris State University and at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Allemon stands at 5'9, 190 pounds and will help shore up Peoria's defensive corps with Zach Wilkie being called up to the ECHL. This season will be Allemon's first playing professionally.

In addition, the Rivermen have also signed forward Marcel Godbout, whose rights the Rivermen had acquired from Vermilion County last week. Godbout has nine games of SPHL experience having played with the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2020-21 season. Godbout picked up three goals and one assist in nine games played.

Both will be available for the Rivermen this weekend as they host the Huntsville Havoc at Carver Arena this Friday and Saturday. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:15 pm.

