Ice Flyers Partner with Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities for December's Charity of the Month

December 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers Charity of the Month Program, presented by Florida Blue, is proud to announce Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities as their December Charity of the Month, highlighting Paul and Mathew Chestnutt who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of special needs children and adults in Northwest Florida.

Founded by Paul Chestnutt and inspired by his son Matty, who has Cerebral Palsy, they've been making significant impacts in the Pensacola special needs community for over 14 years. The father-son duo has become a familiar presence at Ice Flyers games, where they share broadcasting duties, demonstrating that disabilities need not limit participation in community activities.

The partnership includes the continuation of their successful Power Play Pledge drive, where fans can pledge donations for every Ice Flyers power play goal. These contributions support various local special needs organizations, including Westgate School, Snoezelen Foundation, Autism Pensacola, Leaning Post Ranch, Miracle League Baseball, and Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers.

"Matty and I are humbled and honored to be the Ice Flyers Charity of the Month for December," says Paul Chestnutt. "We cannot thank the Ice Flyers enough to help create awareness for the special needs community in Pensacola which needs a lot of help and also doing it during the holiday season. The Ice Flyers organization has always been family to Matty and me, and we thank Owner Greg Harris and the entire organization for choosing Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities as the Charity of the Month."

Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities' visibility has extended beyond Pensacola, with recent recognition including features on NHL Tonight on NHL Network. However, their primary goal remains focused on advocating for improved facilities and services for the special needs community in Pensacola.

Fans interested in supporting Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities can make donations or participate in the Power Play Pledge drive by contacting Paul Chestnutt directly through X (Twitter) @PaulChestnutt. Fans can also email info@iceflyers.com to be connected with Paul. Paul and Matty's charity also welcomes speaking opportunities at local clubs and civic organizations to raise awareness about special needs initiatives in the Pensacola area.

For more information about Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities and their initiatives, connect with Paul Chestnutt at Ice Flyers home games above Section 101.

