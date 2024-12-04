Peoria's Colby Muise Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Muise went 8-1-1 with two shutouts, posting a 1.60 goals against average and 0.940 save percentage in backstopping the Rivermen to second place in the standings as they enter December riding a six-game winning streak.

Muise gave up two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 starts, including shutouts a week apart over Pensacola (November 22) and Quad City (November 29). A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise has won his last six starts, posting a 0.67 goals against average and a 0.968 save percentage over that span.

Muise is in his first professional season in North America, having played in France last year. Prior to turning pro, Muise played four years for Marian University where he led the Sabres to the 2021 NCHA Harris Cup Championship as a sophomore, earning tournament most valuable player honors.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Month: Carson Rose, Birmingham (10 gp, 13g, 3a, +11), Scott Kirton, Evansville (16 gp, 4g, 9a, shg), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (8-2-1, 2.42 gaa, 0.924 sv%, 1 so), Jack Jaunich, Huntsville (14 gp, 7g, 9a, +8, gwg), Jake Goldowski, Macon (12 gp, 5g, 5a), and Nick Ford, Roanoke (13 gp, 5g, 18a, +4, 7 ppa)

