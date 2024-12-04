Rivermen Goaltender Colby Muise Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

December 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Colby Muise of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Muise went 8-1-1 with two shutouts, posting a 1.60 goals against average and 0.940 save percentage in backstopping the Rivermen to second place in the standings as they enter December riding a six-game winning streak.

Muise gave up two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 starts, including shutouts over Pensacola (November 22) and Quad City (November 29). A native of Yarmouth, NS, Muise has won his last six starts, posting a 0.67 goals against average and a 0.968 save percentage over that span. Currently, Muise ra nks number one among all SPHL netminder s in goals against ave rage (1.6) and shutouts (2) while ranking third in save percentage (.940)

Muise is in his first professional season in North America, having played in France last year. Prior to turning pro, Muise played four years for Marian University where he led the Sabres to the 2021 NCHA Harris Cup Championship as a sophomore, earning tournament most valuable player honors.

Muise is the first Rivermen to be awarded Player of the Month honors by the SPHL this season.

The Rivermen are back on home ice for one game only this week as they host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, December 6 at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen will be hosting a teddy bear toss night where fans can toss stuffed animals onto the ice after Peoria's first goal. The stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to children in the local area during the holiday season.

Tickets are available by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

