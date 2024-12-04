Zach Nazzarett Called up to ECHL Worcester; Garrett Devine Returns to Peoria

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced on Wednesday that forward Zach Nazzarett has been called up to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL while forward Garrett Devine returns to the Rivermen from the Bloomington Bison.

Nazzarett, a native of Cheektowaga, NY, is in his second professional season. Though still an SPHL rookie, Nazzarett has accumulated seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 12 games with the Rivermen. Nazzarett is taking his first call up to the ECHL. Before starting his professional career, Nazzarett played four years of college hockey at the Division I level with the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Long Island University.

Garrett Devine, who was signed on with the Rivermen in November, was called up to the Bloomington Bison soon after and starred in two games. Devine returns to the Rivermen and will make his SPHL debut on Friday night against the Huntsville Havoc.

The Rivermen are back on home ice for one game only this week as they host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, December 6 at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen will be hosting a teddy bear toss night where fans can toss stuffed animals onto the ice after Peoria's first goal. The stuffed animals will then be collected and donated to children in the Peoria area during the holiday season.

