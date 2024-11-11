Ice Flyers Official Statement on November 8 Incident

Violent and disruptive behavior at Ice Flyers' games is intolerable and not permitted at games or within the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Ice Flyers do not condone any of the actions related to the incident that occurred in the stands last Friday during the game against the Knoxville Ice Bears. We will continue to work with the Pensacola Bay Center and local law enforcement to ensure that all Ice Flyers' games remain a safe, fun, and family-friendly atmosphere for all of its fans.

The Ice Flyers are built on a commitment to our fans and families, and our community. We will not let the actions of a few individuals tarnish the experience for everyone else who comes to enjoy the game. Anyone who elects to engage in any form of violent or disruptive behavior will be promptly escorted off the premises and prohibited from attending any future Ice Flyers' games and all other events held at the Pensacola Bay Center. This is a place for Ice Flyers' fans to feel safe and to create positive, lasting memories with their family and friends.

I am appalled by what took place in the stands Friday night. The aforementioned actions do not align with the standards I, our organization and fans hold. If our standards do not align with yours, you are not welcome at our games. Do not come back. Do not buy a ticket. Stay home. Do anything else. I do not want you at our games. We don't need you at our games.

I want to personally thank our loyal and true Ice Flyers fans who come to our games with pride and respect. Please know we are doubling down on our commitment to your safety and your experience. Should any issues ever arise, please contact a CSC security guard until the situation is addressed, or connect with our staff at the concierge table above Section 111, and they can help facilitate your requests.

Let's keep Ice Flyers' games a place of excitement, unity, and respect for all.

Greg Harris

Owner, Pensacola Ice Flyers

