Bulls Battle Rail Dawgs in Season's First Meeting

November 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Birmingham Bulls faced off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a close game that ended in a 2-1 loss for the Bulls. After a scoreless first period, Roanoke came out strong in the second, scoring two quick goals to take control of the game.

Birmingham's MacGregor Sinclair responded in the third period, putting the Bulls on the board with their lone goal. Despite a strong defensive effort in the third period, the Bulls couldn't close the gap, and Roanoke held on for the win.

The Bulls will aim to rebound in their next matchup.

