Bulls Battle Rail Dawgs in Season's First Meeting
November 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Birmingham Bulls faced off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a close game that ended in a 2-1 loss for the Bulls. After a scoreless first period, Roanoke came out strong in the second, scoring two quick goals to take control of the game.
Birmingham's MacGregor Sinclair responded in the third period, putting the Bulls on the board with their lone goal. Despite a strong defensive effort in the third period, the Bulls couldn't close the gap, and Roanoke held on for the win.
The Bulls will aim to rebound in their next matchup.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from November 11, 2024
- Defenseman of the Year Pepe Returns Among Multiple Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Up Next: Ice Flyers Take on Huntsville in Weekend Split Series - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Bulls Battle Rail Dawgs in Season's First Meeting - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Battle Rail Dawgs in Season's First Meeting
- Bulls Split Back-To-Back Battle with Macon Mayhem
- Bulls Bounce Back: 4-1 Victory against Evansville
- Bulls Defeat Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-2 in Thrilling Road Victory
- Bulls Secure 4-3 Win in First Road Game of the Season