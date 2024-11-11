Mayhem Sign Favaro, Activate Jenion

November 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that defenseman Nicholas Favaro has signed with the team, and defenseman Brad Jenion has been activated from injured reserve.

Favaro spent all of last season in the ECHL, beginning the year with the Cincinnati Cyclones before finishing the year with the Wichita Thunder. In his 21 games played last season, he scored one goal and notched one assist.

Prior to his professional career, Favaro spent four seasons at NCAA division-III Curry College, where he scored 58 points (18g, 40a) in 79 games.

Jenion has missed the past five games for the Mayhem after suffering an injury on October 25 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Jenion's +3 rating this season leads all Mayhem skaters.

In corresponding moves, the Mayhem have released defenseman Andrey Simonchyk from his PTO, and have waived defenseman Tristen Wells.

Favaro, Jenion, and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action again Friday, November 15 on the road as they take on the Fayetteville Marksmen, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

SPHL Stories from November 11, 2024

