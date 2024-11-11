Up Next: Ice Flyers Take on Huntsville in Weekend Split Series

November 11, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are gearing up for an exciting weekend of hockey action as they face off against the Huntsville Havoc in a home-and-away series. The Ice Flyers will take on the Havoc in Huntsville on Friday, before returning to the Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday for a thrilling Star Wars Night showdown.

Here's the full schedule for this week:

MONDAY - TRAINING

On Monday, the team began preparations for their home-and-away series against the Huntsville Havoc.

TUESDAY - TRAINING/VOLUNTEERING

The team will continue their preparations and fine tune their game-plans for the weekend. After practice, the team will volunteer their time to Feeding the Gulf Coast and help with sorting and packing food for distribution.

WEDNESDAY - TRAINING

The preparations continue with practice Wednesday morning.

THURSDAY - TRAINING

On Thursday, the team will have their final practice at the Pensacola Bay Center before hitting the road to Huntsville. After practice, the team will pack up and prepare for their journey to Huntsville.

FRIDAY - ICE FLYERS AT HUNTSVILLE | 7PM CT

The team will look to get their first win over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday in Huntsville. This is the third time these two teams are facing off in the early season with Huntsville taking game one and two in October.

SATURDAY - STAR WARS NIGHT | 7PM CT

On Saturday, the team will be gearing up for game two against the Havoc at the Pensacola Bay Center. Meet beloved characters from the galaxy far, far away, and cheer on our team in their special Star Wars-themed jerseys. Don't miss this epic clash of ice and lightsabers - it's sure to be a night that fans of all ages will remember.

SUNDAY - REST DAY

On Sunday, the boys rest up before getting back to work on Monday to prepare for their weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria on November 22 and 23.

