Ice Flyers Collaborate with NAS Pensacola for Military Appreciation Night

February 14, 2024







PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers are excited to announce a collaboration with Naval Air Station Pensacola for the team's upcoming Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Now aptly titled NAS Pensacola Night, the team will be wearing specialty NAS Pensacola jerseys that feature the air station's iconic logo embroidered on the front along with red, white, and blue stripes, and stars across the entire jersey.

"Supporting and showing how grateful we are for all the men and women who serve and have served is a major component of our core values. It's impossible for one in our community to not feel and see the impact of NAS Pensacola, their men and women, and their mission," stated Ice Flyers owner, Greg Harris. "When the first set of jerseys arrived with NAS Pensacola's logo embroidered on the front, there was a tremendous sense of pride. Knowing that our players will go to battle on the ice Saturday surrounded by fans whose freedom was fought for by service members at NAS Pensacola is a special feeling."

The Ice Flyers' rich history and deep connection with the nation's armed forces saw the team announce earlier this season a three-year partnership with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who call the air station their home. This night now further connects the team with NAS Pensacola.

"This is going to be an outstanding night, for the men and women working and training at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Ice Flyers and the City of Pensacola," said Capt. Terrence 'Village' Shashaty. "This base has been here as an air station for 110 years, and the city has always supported the mission here - training the next generation of aviators, aviation maintenance technicians and aircrew as well as information warfare technicians at Corry Station Annex. For many of our newest service members, both officers and enlisted, who begin their Navy career at here at NAS Pensacola, this city becomes a home away from home. And to have a great organization like the Ice Flyers recognize that commitment to service is truly fantastic."

Captain Terrence 'Village' Shashaty Explains The NAS Pensacola Logo to Ice Flyers in base visit on February 14, 2024

Each season, the Ice Flyers honor the military community with four military appreciation themed games. NAS Pensacola Night is the third game this season coming up this Saturday. Active duty or retired military can show any form of military ID at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office and receive 50% off center ice gold tickets and $12 lower bowl tickets for them and their family.

"I am so grateful the Ice Flyers dedicate some of their home games to showcasing our great service members because these events demonstrate the appreciation the community has for the men and women who have chosen to serve. Pensacola is by far, the best military town I've ever lived, and having the backing of this city and an organization like the Ice Flyers instills a sense of pride in all of them," explained Shashaty.

Every game, the organization recognizes a service member in front of the Ice Flyers fans, a moment fondly titled 'Center Ice Hero'. Saturday's Hero, who has ties to the air station, will be Captain Edgardo Moreno, United States Navy, Retired. Captain Moreno assumed command of Naval Aviation Schools Command on NAS Pensacola in June 2020. In July 2023, he retired from the Navy after 30 years of honorable and faithful service to his nation. One can often see players from both teams tapping their sticks on the ice as a sign of respect and appreciation for the Center Ice Hero.

"I have always loved how sporting events brings a community together - cheering for the home team gives people from all walks of life and different backgrounds an exciting reason to come together. What makes games here in Pensacola more special than anywhere else is the close ties between the air station and the community. I'm positive the young men and women that commit to serving our country will walk away with some awesome memories after having the opportunity to see the Ice Flyers play with their heart and soul in the rink," added Shashaty.

Harris concluded, "I have a great amount of respect and admiration for their commitment and sacrifice. The NAS Pensacola logo represents every man and woman who has ever stepped foot on the base, and it is truly an honor to represent each one of them."

