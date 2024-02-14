Peoria to Battle Fayetteville for Three Games at Carver Arena

February 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (24-10-1-4) will host the second-place Fayetteville Marksmen (25-8-4-0) for three games at Carver Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will mark the first home game for the Rivermen in February. Face-off for Friday and Saturday's games is set for 7:15 pm, and Sunday's game is set for 3:15 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will be hosting three specialty nights this weekend against the Marksmen. Friday will see Peoria host Salute to America Night as the team will wear specialty American flag jerseys, presented by the United States Air Force, and will give away 1000 free Rivermen fanny packs, courtesy of Optimal Research. Current military members can receive a special ticket offer with Military ID. Peoria's special flag jerseys will be auctioned off after Friday's game.

Saturday is DC Comics Night, presented by the Gift of Hope. The Rivermen will be wearing three separate specialty jerseys (one each period) inspired by the Batman series. These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. In addition, the first 500 fans 12 years and under at Carver Arena on Saturdays will receive a free "Pace Puck" giveaway courtesy of Pace Pucks.

Sunday will be another Sunday Family Fun Day for the Rivermen and their fans. Sunday tickets for the upper bowl are just $7.00 for kids 12 and under. There will be a pre-game kids fest before the opening puck drop in the concourse and a skate with the team after the game.

WHY IT MATTERS

This weekend will see the Rivermen clash with one of the better teams in the SPHL for the second weekend this month. The Rivermen previously faced off against the Marksmen in North Carolina in early February but fell in back-to-back games. Peoria is looking for its first win against the Marksmen since January 29, 2023, when the Rivermen took a 4-3 overtime decision in the Crown Coliseum. The Rivermen stand just one point behind the Marksmen for second place in the SPHL standings. This will be Fayetteville's first trip to the River City since November 9 and 10, 2018 when the Rivermen split a weekend series with Marksmen with both games ending in overtime.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

Peoria will be without several key members as Alec Hagaman has been suspended for three games and Tristan Trudel has been place on the 14-Day Injured Reserve with an Upper Body Injury. The Rivermen activated Mitch McPherson from the IR list this week and will be available for Peoria against the Marksmen.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of a three-point weekend against the Quad City Storm. Following a 6-5 shootout loss in the Quad Cities and a 3-0 victory in the annual Bloomington game at Grossinger Motors Arena. Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made 18 saves in the victory to record his league-leading fourth shutout of the season.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Baer is currently on a four-game point streak coming into this weekend. Baer netted two goals and added on one assist last weekend against the Storm to take sole possession of the SPHL scoring race with 44 points.

SCOUTING THE MARKSMEN

The Fayetteville Marksmen are a perfect 4-0 this month coming into Carver Arena, following up their home sweep of the Rivermen with a sweep of the Macon Mayhem. The Marksmen got some key returners back from the ECHL ranks in forwards Tyler Kobryn and Anthony Yurkins which has been a boon to a stout offensive unit that is still without their top two scorers (Cameron Cook and Simon Boyko) due to ECHL call-up. Fayetteville goaltender Ryan Kenny also returned from the ECHL ranks and gives the Marksmen an exceptional presence in goal. Kenny ranks first in goals-against-average and second in save percentage in the SPHL this season.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.