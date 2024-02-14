CJ Stubbs Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #23 CJ Stubbs!

Stubbs was a big producer for Roanoke on Friday and Saturday, finishing with one goal, four assists, and a plus-two rating in two games this past weekend. The six-foot-three forward had assists on each of John Macdonald's goals in the 7-3 win over Macon on Friday night, and smashed home Roanoke's sixth goal of the game himself. On Saturday night against Knoxville, Stubbs had secondary helpers on each of Owen McDade's goals in the first period.

The Pleasant Grove, Utah native now has 12 goals and 11 assists in 32 games played for the Dawgs this season. The Roanoke veteran is tied with Mac Jansen for the all-time franchise lead in career assists with 98, and just took sole possession of third-place on the career goals list with his 49th in the blue and gold!

