Storm Come Back to Defeat ThunderBolts 3-1

February 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After heavily outplaying the Storm in the first 39 minutes of play, the Thunderbolts could not extend their 1-0 lead, and the Storm turned the tables by taking control back and scoring three consecutive goals to defeat Evansville 3-1 at Ford Center on Wednesday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, February 24th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Only 2:07 into the game, Matthew Hobbs scored unassisted to give Evansville a 1-0 lead. The Thunderbolts outshot Quad City 25-13 in the first two combined periods but could not find a way to extend their lead. With only 16 seconds remaining in the second period, Cole Golka scored a power play goal for Quad City to tie the game at 1-1 going into the third period. Only 57 seconds into the third period, Matt Ustaski scored off an Evansville turnover to put Quad City ahead 2-1, and the Storm wrapped up the scoring with an empty net goal from Michael Moran in the final minute as the Thunderbolts could not get their attack going again.

Hobbs scored Evansville's lone goal, while Ty Taylor finished in goal with 25 saves on 27 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Friday, March 1st at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.