HVR Playoffs Game Notes - September 12, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (70-62, 31-35) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (73-58, 38-28)

RHP Yorlin Calderon (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs RHP Christian McGowan (0-0, 2.81 ERA)

| North Division Champ. Series | Game 1 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | Sept. 12, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HELLO PLAYOFFS!:The Hudson Valley Renegades travel to Lakewood, New Jersey on Tuesday to play the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series. Both sides just recently wrapped up a six-game set at Heritage Financial Park to close out the 2023 regular season, where the BlueClaws won four out of the six games in the series.

LAST TIME OUT:The Jersey Shore BlueClaws squeaked by the Hudson Valley Renegades 10-9 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon to close out the 2023 regular season. Ben Cowles and Antonio Gómez paced the offense with three hits while Spencer Henson and Kyle Battle hit a pair of home runs in the seventh inning to give the 'Gades a 7-6 lead before the BlueClaws tied the game in the ninth to force extra innings, where they ultimately won.

HEATING UP:Over his last 11 games, Jesus Rodriguez is 15-for-39 (.385) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and six runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in 10 of the last 11 games and reached base safely in the last 12 contests of the regular season.

ROSTER MOVES:On Tueday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Zach Messinger, Clay Aguilar, Harrison Cohen, and Anderson Munoz to Double-A Somerset. In return, pitchers Jackson Fristoe, Matt Keating, Geoffrey Gilbert, Sebastian Keane, Nolberto Henriquez, and Luis Arejula were promoted from Single-A Tampa to Hudson Valley.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL:The Hudson Valley Renegades begin their quest for the South Atlantic League Championship on Tuesday night in New Jersey. It's the first postseason berth for the 'Gades as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and their first playoff appearance since 2019, despite winning the North Division by 12.5 games in 2021. This also marks the first South Atlantic League/High-A East playoff berth for the team. Since their inception in 1994, the Renegades own an 18-17 overall playoff record and have captured three New York-Penn League Nader Cup titles in 1999, 2012, and 2017.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On Sunday, Spencer Henson clubbed his 14th home run of the season, and 24th of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade passing Everson Pereira and Grant Rirchardson for the most career home runs franchise history. Henson had been tied at the top since he hit two in Hickory on July 30.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:Since August 23, the 'Gades bullpen has struck out 106 batters in 77.1 innings and posted a 2.33 ERA. The 2.33 ERA is the second-lowest in High-A during this span. On Sunday, the 'Gades bullpen allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:At the end of the regular season for Single- and High-A leagues, the Hudson Valley Renegades sat third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.06 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) lead the way with a 3.39 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently second while sporting a 3.61 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 22 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 50-for-252 (.198) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades rank first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to an end on September 2 in Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

A NEW NO. 1: On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Spencer Jones (#1), Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Zach Messinger (#18), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

A DOZEN IT IS:Jared Serna's 14-game hitting streak was snapped on Wednesday against Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in High-A. During that stretch, Serna passed Rafael Flores for the longest hitting streak by Renegades batter this season. Serna's 16-game on-base streak was then snapped in Game 1 of a twin bill on Saturday.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion on August 29, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in eight of his first 10 games he's started in with Hudson Valley. The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Wednesday in Wilmington.

LIGHTS OUT:The Renegades pitching staff rattled off their 13th shutout win of the season after defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The 13 shutouts are tied for second-most with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM--AA) in MiLB, only trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) who own 15 shutouts. It's also the second shutout win of the week against the BlueClaws.

HVR Playoffs Game Notes - September 12, 2023

