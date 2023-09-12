BlueClaws Top Renegades in Game 1

Lakewood, N.J. - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws used a late home run to stun the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-1 in Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series at ShoreTown Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Hudson Valley had the game's first scoring chance in the top of the second inning after a leadoff double by Christopher Familia. Christian McGowan retired the next two batters before walking Rafael Flores and Spencer Henson to load the bases, but he struck out Cole Gabrielson to end the threat.

The only threat against Yorlin Calderon came in the bottom of the second after Caleb Ricketts and Otto Kemp each tallied one out singles. Calderon retired Cole Moore and Erick Brito to end the inning. Calderon allowed just four hits and walked one while striking out four while setting a new career high with 5.2 innings.

The Renegades plated the game's first run in the top of the fourth against McGowan. After McGowan induced a pair of groundouts to begin the frame, Alexander Vargas pulled a two-out triple down the right field line. The next batter, Flores, legged out an infield single to score Vargas and give the 'Gades a 1-0 lead.

Joel Valdez tossed 1.1 scoreless frames in back of Calderon before handing the ball over to Cole Ayers (0-1) for the eighth inning. After Gabriel Rincones reached on a throwing error by Jared Serna, Ricketts clubbed a two-run home run to right field on the first pitch of his at-bat to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead.

Andrew Walling (1-0) retired the Renegades in order in the ninth to secure a victory and take 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

After an off day on Wednesday, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for Game 2 of the North Division Championship Series and will host Game 3, if necessary, on Friday night. Playoff tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades baseball network beginning at 6:15 p.m. Hudson Valley will turn to RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0, 4.76) while the BlueClaws send RHP Mitch Neunborn (3-4, 3.38) to the hill.

North Division Championship Series:

Renegades trail series 1-0

