Rome Professional Baseball Releases 2024 Schedule

ROME, GA - The Rome Professional Baseball Club has announced their schedule for the 2024 season, featuring one hundred and thirty-two total games, and sixty-six home contests.

The 21st season of professional baseball in Rome is set to begin on Friday, April 5th, as Rome welcomes the 2023 South Atlantic League South Division Second Half Champion Hickory Crawdads to town for the weekend. This marks the second straight year that Rome has opened the season at AdventHealth Stadium with a three-game weekend set.

The first full six-game series will see a familiar foe in the form of the Hudson Valley Renegades. 2024 will be the third straight season that the Yankees affiliate will be the first full-length home opponent for the Rome club.

The first road-trip of the season will see Atlanta's High-A affiliate travel to the Tarheel State for twelve straight games, as they take on the Asheville Tourists and Winston-Salem Dash for six games each.

Rome opens a busy month of May with a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads as part of a twelve-game homestand. Rome will face Brooklyn for the first time in either team's history in 2024, as the Cyclones travel to Georgia to complete the back half of Rome's only twelve-gamer of the season. Brooklyn is in year three of South Atlantic League play after being in the New York-Penn League since the team's inception.

A quick trip to Asheville will give a break in the action for May, as six-straight with the Wilmington BlueRocks will round out nineteen home games in twenty-six days for Rome. This will be Wilmington's second trip to Rome after a series split in 2022.

After that, the slate starts to even out for Rome as home and road series begin to alternate, beginning with a road trip to Greenville to take on the Drive. From there, Rome returns home for six straight with the Winston-Salem Dash, an opponent that they took seven out of twelve from in 2023.

Rome will have to wait until mid-June to finally travel to the Bowling Green Hot-Rods, the latest in the season they have first saw them since the Rods joined the league in 2021.

The SAL's South Division First-Half champion Greenville Drive will come to town on June 18th for six straight. Rome was one game under .500 against Boston's High-A club in 2023, their lowest winning percentage against the Drive since 2021 (.333).

Rome will wrap up the 2024 season series with Winston-Salem to round out June with six straight games beginning on the 25th.

Bowling Green comes to Rome for the first time in 2024 for a three-game series to open the month of July. July 1st is the only Monday in 2024 where Rome has a scheduled contest. The party then switches to Bluegrass State where Rome and Bowling Green will play another three before getting two days off.

Minor League Baseball will once again observe the Major League Baseball All-Star Break in 2024, giving clubs four days off in the third week of July. Rome will come back from the All-Star Break and travel up the coast for games against the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones. This is Rome's third straight year with a trip to Hudson Valley, and first ever trip to Coney Island.

Rome rounds out the season with alternating home and road series with visits from Bowling Green, Asheville, and Greensboro. The road trips include stops in Greenville, Greensboro, and Hickory.

Rome wraps up the regular season on the road in 2024, playing the Hickory Crawdads six times to cap off the campaign. This is the sixth consecutive season that the Braves finish the season playing a team from North Carolina. ('23 vs ASH, '22 @ HIC, 21 vs HIC, 2019 vs ASH, 2018 @ ASH).

