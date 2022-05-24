HVR Game Notes - May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome Braves (23-16) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (17-19)

LHP Luis De Avila (0-2, 3.67 ERA) vs. RHP Blane Abeyta (0-3, 6.20 ERA)

| Game 39 | Home Games 19 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 24, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

WHEN NOT IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades are back home this week taking on the Rome Braves for the second time this season. They are the first South Division team that Hudson Valley will see for a second time this year, with a second series with Greenville still on tap. The R-Braves won four of six games at AdventHealth Stadium from April 12-17 on the first road trip of the season.

LAZY SUNDAY: The Renegades were swept by the Brooklyn Cyclones in a doubleheader on Sunday at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn took the first game 5-4, before winning the night cap 3-1. Anthony Seigler went 1-1 with two walks and two runs scored in the opener to continue a strong start with the Renegades. Blas Castaño tossed a six-inning complete game loss in the nightcap, becoming the first Renegade to go the distance this season.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

HE GETS ON BASE: Eric Wagaman failed to reach base in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Brooklyn, bringing an end to a 13-game on-base streak to begin the season. Overall, he was riding a 15-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman's is the longest on-base streak for a Renegade this season, and he is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, the Renegades had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game on-base streaks.

STOP THE COUNT!: The Renegades win on Thursday night broke a season-long six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley. Worse yet, the Gades dropped eight of nine games, and 11 of 14 extending the skid back further. During the stretch they had dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to four games under .500 entering play on Thursday. The six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley was the franchise's longest skid since an 11-game losing streak from June 29 - July 9, 2017. The good news is that the Renegades went on to win the New York-Penn League Championship that year.

NEW IN TOWN: In a series of roster moves last week, the Renegades welcome in a new player to the Yankees organization this afternoon. RHP Ryan Miller was acquired from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association, signed to a Minor League Contract by the Yankees and assigned to Hudson Valley on Thursday. Miller had appeared in one game for Sioux Falls this season, after spending the entire 2021 season with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick pitched two game for Southern Illinois in 2015. Miller was originally a 6th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, but was released following the 2019 season. Miller made his debut on Saturday with a scoreless ninth.

STOP THE STEAL: While the Renegades continue to be among the Minor League leaders in stolen bases, they are in a rut on the basepaths lately. Until Cooper Bowman's sixth-inning stolen base in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Brooklyn, Hudson Valley baserunners had been caught stealing at least once in six consecutive games in which they have attempted a steal, dating back to Friday, May 13. During that stretch, the Renegades were just 5-for-12 (.417) in stolen base attempts. In their last 11 games, HV basestealers are 7-for-14. The Renegades have been caught stealing 24 times this season, tied with Hickory (A, TEX) for the fourth-most of any team in the minors, trailing Clearwater (27; A, PHI), Down East (26; A, TEX) and St. Lucie (26; A, NYM).

HEY, I'M WALKIN' HERE: Infielder Cooper Bowman ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League in BB%, according to FanGraphs. Bowman is walking in 19.0% of his plate appearances, leading to a stellar .38` OBP. Incredibly , Bowman has also walked nearly as many times (28) as he has struck out (30) this season, making him seventh among players with enough PA to qualify for the batting title in K:BB ratio.

GOING THE DISTANCE: Blas Castaño tossed the Renegades first complete game of the season in Sunday's series finale at Brooklyn. In a 3-1 loss, the right-hander fired six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking none. Hudson Valley only had one complete game all of last year. Jhony Brito similarly lasted six innings in a Jul. 15 road loss at WIlmington, surrendering three runs (two earned) in a 3-2 defeat.

IN THE CLUTCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present). Later in the series on Saturday night, with the Renegades down to their final out, Hardman launched a game-tying two-run blast to force extra innings.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2022

